Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 4 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1970, Janis Joplin was found dead of a heroin overdose in Hollywood. The next day she was scheduled to record the vocals for one last song for her “Pearl” album. After Joplin’s death, it would be released as an instrumental. What was the song?

ANSWER: “Buried Alive in the Blues”

