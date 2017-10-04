Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 4 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1970, Janis Joplin was found dead of a heroin overdose in Hollywood. The next day she was scheduled to record the vocals for one last song for her “Pearl” album. After Joplin’s death, it would be released as an instrumental. What was the song?
ANSWER: “Buried Alive in the Blues”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 4, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- On this day in 1970, Janis Joplin was found dead at the Landmark Hotel in Hollywood, California with fresh needle marks in her arm – it was ruled an overdose on heroin.
- In 1980, Fleetwood Mac presented a platinum disc to the USC marching band for their help on “Tusk” – recorded with 260 musicians playing during the halftime intermission of a game at Dodger Stadium in the fall of 1979.
- In 1996, Van Halen announced that Gary Cherone, former lead singer of the Boston band Extreme, would replace Sammy Hagar as the Van Halen’s vocalist.
- And in 2002, Bruce Springsteen was in town, performing “Thunder Road” at the dedication ceremony for the Lenny Zakim Bunker Hill Bridge in Boston. Zakim, who was a friend of Springsteen’s, was a civil rights activist who died of cancer in 1999.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash, Traffic played the music hall in 1971.
- In 1972, Ten Years After was at the music hall.
- Lou Reed played the Orpheum in 1974.
- In ’78, Heart was at the Providence Civic Center while Neil Young and Crazy Horse rocked the Garden.
- And in 1989, The Allman Brothers played the first of 3 nights at the Orpheum.