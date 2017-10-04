Boston Emissions 10/1/17: Petty Morals, Future Carnivores, Settler, Pray For Sound, Local Songs of the Week

22096215 1739075222792074 5962314290494094081 o Boston Emissions 10/1/17: Petty Morals, Future Carnivores, Settler, Pray For Sound, Local Songs of the Week

Local Songs of the Week + 10/1/17

Eldridge Rodriguez –  So Hard

Eddie Japan – Golden Age from Golden Age

Parlour Bells – Red White, and Bruised from the forthcoming, Waylaid in the Melee
Pledge Music campaign going on now
—Release show, Sat, Nov 18 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Gene Dante and the Future Starlets, Set Fire

 

Boston Emissions – Sunday, October 1

Buffalo Tom – Summer

Gigolo Aunts – Cope

Lady Bones – Courtesy Moans

Future Carnivores – Got What You Want
–Sat, Oct 14 at Rockwell, with Township, Pale Monsters

Settler – I’m A Dog
–Mon, Oct 2 at Charlie’s Kitchen, Harvard Square, Cambridge with Toluca Lake, Giant in the Lighthouse, When All We Love is Lost

David Age and the Regrets – 0308
–on the show next week
—Fri, Oct 13 at O’Brien’s Allston – Release show with Black Helicopter, Death Pesos, Ringtail

Kue the Sun – Castielle
–I remember how much I loved this song when I got it last year. Very sorry to learn Erik, the band’s singer, passed away last week. Sending my best to the band.

Pray for Sound – Congratulations, You’re Alive
Mass POST Rock
–Mon, Oct 8 at Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge with Set and Setting, thisquietarmy 
—Fri, Nov 17 at O’Brien’s Allston with Courage CloakGlacier, SEA

Man Trouble – Loud
–Friday, Oct 6 Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with  Cujo, Man Trouble, Nemes

The debut of brand new EP, F*ck You, Let’s Party

Petty Morals – Let’s Go
Petty Morals – Mean Girls
Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks
Petty Morals – Throwing Rocks
Petty Morals – All the Wrong Guys
Petty Morals – Bulletproof
–Sun, Oct 8 at ONCE for Ballroom Blitz art show, flea market and live music with Muck and the Mires, The Dazies, Lady Pills

22007794 1736131783086418 4543560681487321129 n Boston Emissions 10/1/17: Petty Morals, Future Carnivores, Settler, Pray For Sound, Local Songs of the Week

The Dazies – What You Do To Me
Lady Pills – I Hate You
Muck and the Mires – Double White Line

Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven
Pixies – Magdalena
Pixies – Gigantic
Pixies – Veloria

Caspian – Hymn for the Greatest Generation

 

Listen Live