Boston Emissions 10/1/17: Petty Morals, Future Carnivores, Settler, Pray For Sound, Local Songs of the Week

Local Songs of the Week + 10/1/17

Eldridge Rodriguez – So Hard

Eddie Japan – Golden Age from Golden Age

Parlour Bells – Red White, and Bruised from the forthcoming, Waylaid in the Melee

—Pledge Music campaign going on now

—Release show, Sat, Nov 18 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Gene Dante and the Future Starlets, Set Fire

Boston Emissions – Sunday, October 1

Buffalo Tom – Summer

Gigolo Aunts – Cope

Lady Bones – Courtesy Moans

Future Carnivores – Got What You Want

–Sat, Oct 14 at Rockwell, with Township, Pale Monsters

Settler – I’m A Dog

–Mon, Oct 2 at Charlie’s Kitchen, Harvard Square, Cambridge with Toluca Lake, Giant in the Lighthouse, When All We Love is Lost

David Age and the Regrets – 0308

–on the show next week

—Fri, Oct 13 at O’Brien’s Allston – Release show with Black Helicopter, Death Pesos, Ringtail



Kue the Sun – Castielle

–I remember how much I loved this song when I got it last year. Very sorry to learn Erik, the band’s singer, passed away last week. Sending my best to the band.

Pray for Sound – Congratulations, You’re Alive

Mass POST Rock

–Mon, Oct 8 at Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge with Set and Setting, thisquietarmy

—Fri, Nov 17 at O’Brien’s Allston with Courage Cloak, Glacier, SEA

Man Trouble – Loud

–Friday, Oct 6 Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Cujo, Man Trouble, Nemes

The debut of brand new EP, F*ck You, Let’s Party

Petty Morals – Let’s Go

Petty Morals – Mean Girls

Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks

Petty Morals – Throwing Rocks

Petty Morals – All the Wrong Guys

Petty Morals – Bulletproof

–Sun, Oct 8 at ONCE for Ballroom Blitz art show, flea market and live music with Muck and the Mires, The Dazies, Lady Pills

The Dazies – What You Do To Me

Lady Pills – I Hate You

Muck and the Mires – Double White Line

Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven

Pixies – Magdalena

Pixies – Gigantic

Pixies – Veloria

Caspian – Hymn for the Greatest Generation