Boston Emissions 10/1/17: Petty Morals, Future Carnivores, Settler, Pray For Sound, Local Songs of the Week

Local Songs of the Week + 10/1/17
Eddie Japan – Golden Age from Golden Age
Parlour Bells – Red White, and Bruised from the forthcoming, Waylaid in the Melee
—Pledge Music campaign going on now
—Release show, Sat, Nov 18 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Gene Dante and the Future Starlets, Set Fire
All the good times with @PettyMorals and @lystenboston. We are gourd-geous! #BallRoomBlitz is 10/8 at ONCE Somerville. #effyouletsparty pic.twitter.com/6wV4ukN8RO
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 4, 2017
Boston Emissions – Sunday, October 1
Buffalo Tom – Summer
Gigolo Aunts – Cope
Lady Bones – Courtesy Moans
Future Carnivores – Got What You Want
–Sat, Oct 14 at Rockwell, with Township, Pale Monsters
Settler – I’m A Dog
–Mon, Oct 2 at Charlie’s Kitchen, Harvard Square, Cambridge with Toluca Lake, Giant in the Lighthouse, When All We Love is Lost
David Age and the Regrets – 0308
–on the show next week
—Fri, Oct 13 at O’Brien’s Allston – Release show with Black Helicopter, Death Pesos, Ringtail
Kue the Sun – Castielle
–I remember how much I loved this song when I got it last year. Very sorry to learn Erik, the band’s singer, passed away last week. Sending my best to the band.
Pray for Sound – Congratulations, You’re Alive
Mass POST Rock
–Mon, Oct 8 at Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge with Set and Setting, thisquietarmy
—Fri, Nov 17 at O’Brien’s Allston with Courage Cloak, Glacier, SEA
–Friday, Oct 6 Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Cujo, Man Trouble, Nemes
The debut of brand new EP, F*ck You, Let’s Party
Petty Morals – Let’s Go
Petty Morals – Mean Girls
Petty Morals – Saturday Night Slacks
Petty Morals – Throwing Rocks
Petty Morals – All the Wrong Guys
Petty Morals – Bulletproof
–Sun, Oct 8 at ONCE for Ballroom Blitz art show, flea market and live music with Muck and the Mires, The Dazies, Lady Pills
The Dazies – What You Do To Me
Lady Pills – I Hate You
Muck and the Mires – Double White Line
Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven
Pixies – Magdalena
Pixies – Gigantic
Pixies – Veloria
Caspian – Hymn for the Greatest Generation
All these ladybirds fit in the radio. pic.twitter.com/nVtLBb3vOf
— Boston Emissions (@bostonemissions) October 4, 2017