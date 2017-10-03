Tom Petty’s Biggest Billboard Hits

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66 on Monday night, but the American icon leaves behind a legacy of mainstream rock n’ roll that has been an enduring staple in our cultural consciousness since the thin-nosed Gainseville gentleman rumbled on the scene with 1976’s “Breakdown.”

While most of Petty’s career was spent with his backing band, the Heartbreakers, the musician achieved his greatest success as a solo artist. Tom’s highest-charting single, “Free Fallin’,” was released on his 1989 solo effort Full Moon Fever, while the Stevie Nicks‘ penned “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” performed better than any song with Petty as top-bill.

With more than two dozen charting singles and 80 million records sold, Tom Petty is arguably one of the most successful American musicians of all time, and he will be sorely missed.

Here are Tom’s top-charting Billboard singles*:

10. “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Tom Petty (No. 23)



9. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (No. 14)



8. “Refugee” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (No. 15)



7. “You Got Lucky” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (No. 20)



6. “You Don’t Know How It Feels” by Tom Petty (No. 13)



5. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (No. 13)



4. “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty (No. 12)



3. “Don’t Do Me Like That” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (No. 10)



2. “Free Fallin'” by Tom Petty (No. 7)



1. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks feat. Tom Petty (No. 3)



*Ranking’s are weighted based on weeks on the chart and adjusted to reflect the turnover rate of different chart eras.