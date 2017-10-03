The Shredded Senseless Survey

Kevin said he barely was able to get through yesterday and today wasn’t any better but Kevin had his questions ready. Kevin dialed up someone and whomever it was, the person was ready to answer the phone because it did not ring.

The first senseless question he asked was if he noticed that liquor stores are twelve steps from your car? He paused but finally said no.

Kevin then asked if he plans on shredding himself when he dies to protect identity theft. He asked if people do that. Kevin said people are now being shredded.

Kevin then asked if his abs of steel set off alarms at the airport. The man then asked who was this and he didn’t understand these questions.

He even went as far as to say he wasn’t going to answer any questions when Kevin asked about laws regarding pets being used as a towel. Kevin told him it’s a quick survey and then asked about cashiers handing change over in the most inconvenient way.

The man grew increasingly mad with Kevin and hung up when Kevin brought up a healthy food chain.

