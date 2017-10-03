Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 3 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Lindsay Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac. On the “Tusk” tour of 1979-1980, Buckingham would wind a track out to nine minutes, allowing Stevie Nicks and others in the band the chance to relax and/or change. What song?

ANSWER: “Not That Funny”

