Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 3 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Lindsay Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac. On the “Tusk” tour of 1979-1980, Buckingham would wind a track out to nine minutes, allowing Stevie Nicks and others in the band the chance to relax and/or change. What song?
ANSWER: “Not That Funny”
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac was born today back in 1949.
- Today is also the late Stevie Ray Vaughn’s birthday. His life was cut short because of a helicopter crash in 1990.
- And we remember bassist Allen Woody of the Allman Brothers who was born on this day and died in 2000.
- On this day in 1967, Keith Richards had his guard dogs blessed by a priest!
- Bruce Springsteen began his 1980 tour on this night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. His opening night “butterflies” showed when he forgot the words to the first song “Born to Run.” However, by the end of the night, he was in top form, inviting Bob Seger on stage to encore on “Thunder Road.”
- Saturday Night Live began its 1981 season on this date with a three-minute film by Yoko Ono showing footage of John Lennon.
- In 1994, Eric Clapton opened his “Nothing but the Blues” tour in Montréal.
- And in 2000, we lost Ben Orr of The Cars, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
- In the WZLX ticket stash Grand Funk Railroad was at the Boston Garden in ’71, the same night Crosby, Stills and Nash played the music hall.
- ZZ Top rocked the Garden with Blue Oyster Cult in 1975.
- In ’81, it was Electronic Light Orchestra at the same venue.
- Bob Seger was also at the Boston Garden in 1986.
- And in 1989 The Rolling Stones played the last of 3 nights in Foxboro.