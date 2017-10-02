Screen Name Senseless Survey

It’s a Monday Senseless Survey and Kevin got right into it with a guy that picked up the phone.

First possible senseless question but probably has happened was if he ever dated his probation officer. He said he doesn’t have one.

Kevin followed up with if he’s ever watched tv with sunglasses on because it hurt his hangover. The man replied with an inquisitive “no” and Kevin fired back with if he’s ever set his face on fire. Another quick no was given by the caller this morning. He asked him if he ever feels bad for kids growing up in a world where all the good screen names are taken. He said he doesn’t.

A few more questions down the line, Kevin asked if he’d like to see moats come back into style. The caller wanted to know what this was for so Kevin asked him if the closest to a reality show is when he has to fast for a blood test. He said he didn’t know. Sounds plausible if he was on a hidden camera show. He finally hung up when Kevin asked him if drug and alcohol addiction came easy to him.

Take a listen to hear it all in its senseless glory.

