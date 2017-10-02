Does the TB12 Method Make Things Better In The Bedroom?

The Pats lost with time expiring to the Panthers yesterday but before and during the game, we had our former intern and current road crew member ask some interesting questions to some Pats fans.

One of the big questions asked was “What Do You Think the TB12 Method for sex is?” Boy did she get some interesting answers.

To break up the al the questions, Pete and Metalhead Mike came up with a better way to listen to Bill Belichick during his press conferences. They sped him up so there aren’t any long pauses turning a 2 minute question and answer session to 1 minute.

Then back to the questions, we played more of Laurie talking with Pats fans about the TB12 method for the bedroom, would Gillette do anything to pay fans back for charging almost $5 for water last week.

Check it out to hear some of funny answers.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.