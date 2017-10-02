Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 2 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 1985 Bruce Springsteen’s massive “Born in the USA” tour ended in Los Angeles. How many months earlier had that tour begun?
ANSWER: The tour began in St. Paul on June 29, 1984, so 15 months
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- Happy birthday to Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Gordon Sumner aka Sting of The Police.
- On this day in 1967, police raided a house on Ashbury Street in San Francisco, and found marijuana. Consequently, all the members of the Grateful Dead were taken into custody and charged with possession.
- In ’76, Joe Cocker and John Belushi sang “Feelin All Right”, on Saturday Night Live. Belushi did his best Joe Cocker imitation during the performance.
- In ’86, Bob Seger played the Boston Garden.
- In 1994, John Mellencamp announced he had suffered a mild heart attack – possibly brought on by his 4-pack a day smoking habit, what do you think?
- And in 2002, the Grateful Dead received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jammy Awards. The Jammys honored the best in improvised music. Bob Weir and Blue Oyester Cult performed at the ceremony.
- Also in ’02, Alice Cooper opened his haunted house Halloween attraction in Phoenix, Arizona.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash Mountain played Brandeis University in 1971
