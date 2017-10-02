Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 2 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 1985 Bruce Springsteen’s massive “Born in the USA” tour ended in Los Angeles. How many months earlier had that tour begun?

ANSWER: The tour began in St. Paul on June 29, 1984, so 15 months

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 2, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!