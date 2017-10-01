Sunday Morning Blues: October 1st, 2017

(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

Take Five
Hound Dog Taylor: A Tribute
Cub Koda

Lean Woman Blues
Electric Warrior
T-Rex

Lights Are On (But Nobody’s Home)
Live at Montreux 1992
Albert Collins

Lightning’s Gonna Strike
Bayou Blood
Kenny Neal

Love Sweet Love
UP2ZERO
Anthony Gomes

Love is Everything
…Before the Beginning
Anthony Gomes

Statesboro Blues/Church Bell Blues
The Player: A Retrospective
David Bromberg

Spoonful
Fresh
Cream

Quiet Whiskey
Bloodshot Eyes: The Best of…
Wynonie Harris

You Can’t Get Enough of that Stuff
Hokum Blues
Chris “Bad News” Barnes

Jack and Maryjane
Proof of Love
Gracie Curran & the High Falutin’ Band

You Can’t Go
Chills and Fever
Samantha Fish

Move Over
Pearl
Janis Joplin

I Want More/Soul Sacrifice
Live from the Fox Oakland
Tedeschi-Trucks Band

Soul Shake
Stompin’ Ground
Tommy Castro with Danielle Nicole

Lady B. Goode
Chuck
Chuck Berry

You Can’t Catch Me
Now!
Rolling Stones

Drivin’ South
Tip of the Iceberg
Tom Principato

