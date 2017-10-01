Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 1 in Classic Rock History

In 1998 John Fogerty received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1972 after Creedence Clearwater Revival disbanded, he formed a fictitious band for his first solo work – what was its name?
ANSWER: The Blue Ridge Rangers
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history? Here's the Rock N' Roll Diary for October 1
- Today in 1967, Pink Floyd performed in New York City, the first stop on their first U.S Tour.
- The Beatles released their critically acclaimed album “Abbey Road” in 1969.
- In 1970, two thousand fans were unable to get tickets to The Rolling Stones concert at the Sports Palace in Milano, Italy. The fans went on a rampage and rioted, and the police ended the riot with 63 arrests.
- Also in 1970, Jimi Hendrix was buried in Seattle at the Greenwood cemetery in Renton, Washington.
- In 1977, Elton John was honored as the first rock star in Madison Square Garden’s Hall of Fame.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash, The Rolling Stones performed for the 2nd of three nights, on their steel wheels tour at Foxboro Stadium in 1989.