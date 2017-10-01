Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: October 1 in Classic Rock History

In 1998 John Fogerty received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1972 after Creedence Clearwater Revival disbanded, he formed a fictitious band for his first solo work – what was its name?

ANSWER: The Blue Ridge Rangers

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for October 1, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!