Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 30 in Classic Rock History

Eric Clapton played Boston Garden on his “461 Ocean Boulevard” tour on this night in 1974. He likes to have a second guitarist in his bands to push him; who was his wingman that night?

ANSWER: George Terry. He would later co-write “Lay Down Sally.”

1955: Speaking of car crashes, today marked the death of a guy who was too fast to live and too young to die: James Dean.

1961: Bob Dylan had the recording experience that began his career. The session took place when he played harmonica on Caroline Hester's debut album for Columbia Records. Dylan's playing captured the attention of record executive John Hammond, who signed Dylan the next day.

1969: Crosby, Stills & Nash earned a gold album for their first album. Tragically, on that same day, David Crosby's girlfriend Christine Hinton was killed in a car crash.

1987: Roy Orbison was backed by many music notables including Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, and Bonnie Raitt at the Ambassador Hotel's Coconut Grove in Los Angeles. Billed as the "Black and White Night," the performance was filmed for a Cinemax TV special and home video.

1993: An animated George Harrison and David Crosby made guest appearances on the 5th season premiere of "The Simpsons."

