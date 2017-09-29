What Happens When Keith Lockhart Visits Karlson & McKenzie

We have The Boston Pops maestro Keith Lockhart in often but today was a rare occasion. Keith is promoting the free concert at Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain October 1st with the Pops and the Symphony Orchestra along with the Pops performing the entire score to The Nightmare Before Christmas to the movie near Halloween.

Right from the start, Keith was fumbling with the headsets which gave a quick laugh but Keith was giving it right back to Kevin and Pete about it. Kevin brought up the subject of kneeling which made it a little awkward. Kevin’s next question though about conducting drunk sound like conducting Trump which made things a little more awkward.

We then talked about the Nightmare Before Christmas which lined up the question about will he wear make up that night.

Listen to hear what his favorite band is, if he’s still trying to get Bruce Springsteen for the 4th, if he remembers someone from band in high school and how we gave away tickets went down.

