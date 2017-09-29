Metalhead Mike Went to the Patriots Jersey Burning So Karlson & McKenzie Didn’t Have To

In Part 1, Mike went over some numbers from the people that showed up to how many cops showed up.

Mike talked to the man that put on the whole event in Swansea that drew the attention of everyone in Massachusetts. His name is Mark Shane. Mike asked him if anyone from the Patriots contacted him, if he cut out everything Patriots in his life, what is he doing with his season tickets, is there anything he would not burn and if he had s’mores to cook afterwards. There was hot dogs but no s’mores.

The guys talked about their take on it from watching it on Facebook Live on their Facebook page.

We then played audio of a daughter and mother that attended the event. The daughter was wearing a President Trump shirt and was all in on the event while the mother was also eating hot dogs and getting ready to throw in a 49ers jersey.

We finally heard from a guy named Kevin. He was quick to give him and let us know he had some Coca Cola Classic ready to drink.

In Part 2, Mike went over some numbers again and how the fire marshal told the organizer Mark not to burn too many jerseys which made him decide to put a box out to donate some of the stuff.

Mike talked to a Vet named Dominic and asked him about the hot dogs being cooked, s’mores, if Belichick asked them to not burn anything would you listen and if his love for Tom Brady will burn forever.

We then heard from Dan who was there to support the event. He had some strong words for the NFL and the Patriots. He brought a jersey to burn but admitted that he wouldn’t burn anything Brady or Gronk related.

Mike did find one counter protestor that held up a sign that said “Krust Krab Unfair” and wanted an explanation. It was a relate to Spongebob Squarepants.

We then revisited Kevin with Coca Cola just because.

