Ice Cream Helmet Senseless Survey

Before the survey started, Kevin sent the survey out to Shea who caught up with Mike in Swansea at the Patriots Jersey Burning last night. Shea wanted to know how Kevin dials people up for the survey so Mike let him know and said he likes everyone on the show.

We then got the phone ringing and Kevin got a woman on the horn to answer some senseless questions. The first senseless question lined up was do you think you’ll ever have the nerve to tell your mother her homemade wreath is ugly? So said she was confused about the question so Kevin went out to ask if we’ll ever see the day for pumpkin spice heroin? She said she hopes we never see the day. A few questions down the line, Kevin asked if she turns on all the notifications on her phone so she doesn’t feel lonely. She said this was getting odd and said she’s done answering his questions after Kevin asked if she hides Werther’s Originals like drugs.

She finally had enough when Kevin was asking about ice cream in baseball helmets. Take a listen.

