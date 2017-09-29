Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 29 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 1989 The Rolling Stones played the first of three nights in Foxboro Stadium on its “Steel Wheels” tour. The second part of that tour was a swing through Europe. What did the name of the tour change too?

ANSWER: The “Urban Jungle” tour

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 29, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1963 : The Rolling Stones began their first tour of England at London’s New Victoria Theatre.

1967 : John Lennon and George Harrison recorded an interview with David Frost for his TV show. The two Beatles discussed transcendental meditation!

1967 : An oxymoron of sorts when the Grateful Dead performed at San Francisco's Straight Theatre.

1980 : John Lennon ended a five-year self-imposed silence when he agreed to be interviewed by Newsweek magazine.

1989 : Glenn Frey joined Don Henley onstage in Los Angeles for the first time since the breakup of the Eagles 8 years earlier.

1996: Julian Lennon was the anonymous buyer who purchased Paul McCartney's handwritten recording notes for "Hey Jude." That song was written for Julian when John Lennon separated from Cynthia Lennon in 1968.

