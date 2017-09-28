What Was Your Favorite Hugh Hefner & Playboy Memory

Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at 91 years of age.

Kevin and Pete recollected on their childhood of when they found their first Playboy and what happened.

Kevin talked about when he was in Boy Scouts and came across a box of them which turned into fights between fellow scouts. Pete got caught with one between his mattresses and his mother wrote “Hey Peter, Love you!”

Listener Mike told a story about when he was 13 or 14 and needed a good place to hid his Playboys. He cut the lattice to a relatives house to hid them up above but caught.

Kevin equated the magazines to gold bars as a kid and told another story of hiding them in wheel wells. It then took another turn of other magazines they looked at.

Take a listen then let us know about all the “articles” you read and where you hid yours.

