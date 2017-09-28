Potato & Gravy Face Senseless Survey

A soft spoken woman picked up the phone for Kevin’s senseless business this morning and agreed with an “I guess” to take the survey.

First Senseless question was about Michelangelo painting the famous chapel was done on his back but why no one ever mentions how long his arms were. She actually came up with a serious answer of a scaffold.

The next question Kevin asked was how long did it take her to figure out that holding a warm potato is like holding a person’s hand without touching anyone. She didn’t know what he was talking about so he moved on asking how people never do the cute doughboy noise when you poke them in the stomach. She replied with “I know it’s early in the morning but help me here.”

Unphased, Kevin went on to a list of things Stephen King might have made you afraid of. She went right through it no problem.

Kevin then asked if she always wanted heroin cheekbones but instead you have a mashed potatoes and gravy mouth. She couldn’t follow his questions.

She was getting flustered after every question Kevin was asking and finally hung up during a question about birth control pills.

Take a listen and let us know what face you have.

