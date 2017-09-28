WIN ON ZLX: Bruins Home Opener Tickets & Bobby Orr Suite Stay

Artists Remember Hugh Hefner

Filed Under: Hugh Hefner
Photo: Hector Mata / AFP / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

This morning (Sept. 28), many musicians mourn the loss of Playboy magazine founder and cultural icon Hugh Hefner, who died yesterday of natural causes at the age of 91.

“His Heart was in the right place. And so was the rest of him,” joked The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

“This man made me want to live in Pajamas , Robe and an ascot …oh yah and chase girls !!! #RIP Hugh Hefner,” wrote Velvet Revolver and ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

A wide range of artists, including The Weeknd, Pitbull, Nancy Sinatra, Paula Abdul and Rob Zombie also paid tribute to Hefner.

See all the posts below.

RIP #HughHefner

A post shared by Slash (@slash) on

Goodnight Playboy.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

 

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live