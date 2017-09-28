Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 28 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1968, the Beatles “Hey Jude” single on Apple Records went to #1 in the U.S. It would spend 9 weeks on top – the longest ever for a Beatles single. The song did not immediately appear on a Beatles album until what release?

ANSWER: The “Hey Jude” compilation album in 1970.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 28, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968 : The Beatles' "Hey Jude" began a nine-week run at #1 on the US singles charts.

1973 : The Rolling Stones made their first American television appearance since the Ed Sullivan Show in the sixties. They appeared on Don Kirschner's Rock Concert with a 20-minute film to promote the release of the new album "Goat's Head Soup".

1974 : Guitarist Mick Ronson joined Mott the Hoople as a replacement for Ariel Bender.

1976 : A&M Records sued George Harrison for missing the delivery deadline for his LP "33 1/3." Harrison was ill with hepatitis at the time.

1987: U2 played Madison Square Garden, bringing Harlem's gospel choir "The New Voices of Freedom" onstage to do "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." The performance made into the "Rattle and Hum" movie and soundtrack.

