A Listener Has A Very Important Question for Heather

Pete was golfing at a country club yesterday with his buddy that had only 9 holes but because there is not drinking on the course, he said he wouldn’t be a member.

That’s here nor there because Pete met a listener Peter who had a very important question for Heather.

The question Peter asked was about her favorite article of clothing to wear when not wearing underwear. Heather said she’s been wearing underwear now for 11 years.

Kevin said when they first met her, she didn’t. She said she liked to be free when wearing a dress.

They couldn’t believe he knew that because it was mentioned over 11 years ago.

We guess Peter couldn’t let it go and had to ask our own Pete.

Let us know if you like to go commando and why.

