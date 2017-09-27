Who is a Psychopath on Karlson & McKenzie

There was a study that came out with a spectrum of songs to help decide if you’re a psychopath or not.

It ranged from liking No Diggity by Blackstreet as the more psychopathic to liking “My Sharona” as least psychopathic.

Kevin decided to play a game with the show to find out which show member likes which songs. Pete and Heather like Sharona while Kevin, Mike and Jackson liked Diggity.

Kevin then turned to our producers to ask whom they think is the psychopath on the show but then Mike came up with an interesting twist.

Take a listen and let us know who you think is the psychopath on the show.

