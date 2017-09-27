WIN ON ZLX: 5-4-3-2-1 Tickets to Roger Waters | Bruins Home Opener Tickets & Bobby Orr Suite Stay

Who is a Psychopath on Karlson & McKenzie

Filed Under: Heather Ford, Jackson, Kevin Karlson, MetalHead Mike, Pete McKenzie, psychopath

There was a study that came out with a spectrum of songs to help decide if you’re a psychopath or not.

It ranged from liking No Diggity by Blackstreet as the more psychopathic to liking “My Sharona” as least psychopathic.

Kevin decided to play a game with the show to find out which show member likes which songs. Pete and Heather like Sharona while Kevin, Mike and Jackson liked Diggity.

Kevin then turned to our producers to ask whom they think is the psychopath on the show but then Mike came up with an interesting twist.

Take a listen and let us know who you think is the psychopath on the show.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live