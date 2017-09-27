Mr. Excitement Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a guy this morning and boy did it turn out to be….let’s say Senseless. Kevin asked him a bunch of regular questions and the man sounded like he was drunk this early in the morning.

Kevin said his voice sounded like he was defeated. The man clapped back but Kevin said he does thousands of these and he sounds like a dud. The man on the phone told him to go screw and hung up.

That didn’t sit well with Kevin and Pete so they called him back. They got him back on the line and he sounded very different.

Kevin apologized and the man, also named Kevin, decided for some reason to take it. The first senseless question was about the term bed wetter is limiting because he wets everything. He didn’t seem to like that.

Another question about comparing strip clubs to Sea World made him say “whatever” while Kevin kept on going. When Kevin used the term Mr. Excitement to preface a question about corn on the cob, that was it for this guy.

Hear how he hung up on him and what the show thinks of the guy.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.