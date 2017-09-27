Do Karlson & McKenzie Regret Sleeping Around Like Ric Flair?

Ric Flair came out and said he slept with around 10,000 women over the years which he now regrets apparently.

It is part of an ESPN special coming out later this month.

Heather believes it’s impossible and so does porn star Ron Jeremy. We played the audio of Ron saying why it’s wrong and probably impossible. After reminiscing about Ron Jeremy, Kevin wanted to know how many partners they had in their life.

Pete and Heather said two because was unsure if it was six or not. Kevin then talked about one girl named Robin.

Hear the story and find out if they admit regret at all.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.