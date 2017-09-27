Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 27 in Classic Rock History

Electric Light Orchestra played the Boston Garden on this night in 1978. As usual, the band had an over-the-top stage show. What was the main feature on this go-around?

ANSWER: The band emerged from a giant hamburger-shaped spaceship at the beginning of the show. It featured a wealth of lasers, smoke and lights, and closed up at the end of the concert!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 27, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

: “Twist and Shout” by The Beatles re-entered the U.S. singles’ charts peaking at #23. The 1963 Beatles hit became popular again after it was used in the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. 1997: Bob Dylan met Pope John Paul II after playing at a Catholic youth rally in Italy.

