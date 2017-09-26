U2’s Bono Can Outdrink Noel Gallagher Of Oasis

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a recent interview with Absolute Radio’s Breakfast Show, Noel Gallagher detailed the impressive boozing prowess of U2’s founding frontman Bono.

RELATED: AXS TV Set To Premiere ‘Rock Legends’ Featuring Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, U2, & More

Gallagher was the supporting act for a number of U2 shows on their recent Joshua Tree tour, and the English musician seems rather impressed with his Irish counterpart’s drinking talents. “He’s not real, man,” Gallagher said.

The former Oasis member went on to detail Bono’s ability to bounce back from a wicked hangover. Following an alcohol-fueled flight to Paris, Bono bid Gallagher farewell informing the younger musician that he had to “go off and do this thing.” “This thing,” as it turns out, was a televised press conference with the Prime Minister of France.

So he goes off, I get to the hotel, it takes me 20 minutes to find the remote control for the telly, another 10 minutes to order a club sandwich, with some guy who’s clearly neither French nor English on the other end of the phone. And as I was kind of sitting down I put on the telly and I’m flicking through, and there’s Bono doing a live press conference with the Prime Minister of France about Africa. And I know what we’ve been up to the previous three days and I’m going, ‘He’s not real man.’

Watch Noel’s full interview below:

Noel Gallagher talking about Bono pic.twitter.com/kHgEGFG8OF — Manchester Lemon (@ManchesterLemon) September 25, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js