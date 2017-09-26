This Isn’t Real Senseless Survey

Kevin sounded like he woke up a woman because she sounded sleepy and confused. She thought Kevin was from the Census so she agreed to take the survey.

First Senseless question was about a children’s story about Black Forest Ham and followed up with if you don’t post a picture of your children on Facebook for their first day of school, child services will come. She asked if it was real and it was confusing.

Kevin asked what she would do with Bret Michael’s bandana and if she get calcium from mozzarella sticks. She said no one gets calcium from that! Kevin moved on asking about kissing dogs and Game of Thrones. She said this isn’t real stuff and wanted to know who this was.

Hear the funny hang up when Kevin asked about certain “toys” she has.

