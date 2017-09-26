‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Checks In with Karlson & McKenzie

Steve Austin is making the rounds to promote the new season of his show Broken Skull Challenge which premieres tonight.

Steve Austin was one of Metalhead Mike’s favorite wrestlers growing up and even bought an item of his on the Home Shopping Network.

Kevin thought that was a great way to start off the interview bring up the item and it turned out to be a blanket. Steve said he sounds like a smart person….and if he found it at an antique store. Mike explained the situation. Steve then brought up a gift he got from someone that kind of compares.

Kevin and Pete then brought up various topics.

Kevin asked if wrestlers will start kneeling. He says he highly doubts it and when it comes to football, he just wants to watch football. If he wants politics, he’ll go to the news stations.

We then turned to his show on what to expect which Pete asked if it will make a man out of a couple wussies like himself in Kevin. He said it will but if you don’t have a level of fitness, you’ll find out. Kevin tried to relate it to bike riding which Steve agreed with telling a story.

Mike asked Steve his thoughts on Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. Steve had lots of nice things to say about him and he left a lot of memories.

Pete then asked him if he read the TB12 Method book. He said he hasn’t but if Tom Brady is writing something it’s the real deal and he can’t imagine why you wouldn’t like him.

Check out the interview and check out the new season of Broken Skull Challenge tonight on CMT.

