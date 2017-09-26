Kevin Karlson was Kicked Out of An Event in True K&M Fashion

Kevin wanted to know if anyone else on the show was almost kicked out of the Mayo Bowl like he was.

Pete said he was kicked out of certain areas like Heather.

Mike couldn’t believe because he went over their participation in the event but the show clarified it was the place holding the event and not the Mayo Bowl people.

Heather went over how they were dressed because they seemed out of place for media people.

Kevin replied with that these things make him uncomfortable.

A picture of what they were wearing is on Instagram.

Kevin then gave us the full rundown of being kicked out. He went up to Devin McCourty to ask a question about standing and kneeling and before he could get to the joke, two guys grabbed him and at his credentials while being pushed out.

Pete kind of saved him on his way out and then they were thrown into a photograph session with Jerod Mayo and James White on the red carpet.

Hear what Mayo and White had to say about it and how the show dealt with it so they weren’t kicked out again.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.