Karlson & McKenzie Recap A Fun Night At the Mayo Bowl

After still harping on the fact that he was kicked out of the event when trying to talk to Devin McCourty at the Mayo Bowl last night, Kevin and Pete had a good time along with Heather.

They gave some details and played audio talking to Jerod Mayo and James White when Teddy Bruschi showed up.

Before all that transpired, Kevin ran into 3 former Patriot players which would be Scott Zolak, Rob Ninkovich and Sebastian Volmer.

Kevin wanted to bust Zo over what he knows and excelled at. He said football and then was handed a drink which Zo loves. Zo being Zo, then brought Kevin over to Rob and Sebastian. They talked about hair, Volmer being German and music. It was very madcap as you can hear. Volmer then told Kevin to try and go away but Zo kept it going for his favorite German band.

Pete passed along a fun fact of how many bottle of tequila go down the throats at this event and it’s a lot.

Then he got into audio of some listeners he met that went to some shows at Tanglewood volunteering, singing at Fenway Park, and their thoughts on kneeling.

