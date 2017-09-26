WIN ON ZLX: 5-4-3-2-1 Tickets to Roger Waters | Bruins Home Opener Tickets & Bobby Orr Suite Stay

Karlson & McKenzie Found Their Candidate for Boston City Council!

Pat Payaso/Twitter

Last week we found a news story about a clown that wants to run for Boston City Council. This was no ordinary clown though so we K&M decided to have him on the show to see what his platform is all about. His name is Pat Payaso.

Right out of the gate, we found out that he changed his last name to clown in Spanish. Kevin made sure he is a real clown asking him on the scale of Bozo to IT, where is he on the scale? He said the Bozo even though he scared a girl at the movies when he saw IT.

Pat said he will dressed as a clown at every meeting including his horn that he used for us. Pete wanted to make sure if he’s prepared to make this a reality because of our current President.

Kevin and Pat went over his campaign funds which he claims has over one million dollars in it.

Then there was the question of what gender he was because Kevin and Pete seemed confused based on a picture he saw.

Hear the whole interview riddled with clown jokes and why the confusion…..and don’t forget to vote.

