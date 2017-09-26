Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 26 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1987 the Grateful Dead had their biggest single success when “Touch of Grey” peaked at #9 on the U.S. sales chart. What was the band’s next highest-charting track?

ANSWER: “Truckin,” which reached #64 in 1970

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 26, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969 : The Beatles released their “Abbey Road” album in England. It was the last album recorded by the Beatles, but not the final one released.

1974 : John Lennon released his "Walls and Bridges" album, including the hits "Whatever Gets You Through the Night" and "#9 Dream".

1975 : The film version of the Rocky Horror Picture Show was released.

1987 : The Grateful Dead's "Touch of Grey" peaked at #9 on the US charts. It was their biggest chart hit!

1988 : Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones released "Talk is Cheap". His first solo album.

2003: It was a sad day in rock when Robert Palmer passed away from a heart attack.

