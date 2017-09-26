Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 26 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1987 the Grateful Dead had their biggest single success when “Touch of Grey” peaked at #9 on the U.S. sales chart. What was the band’s next highest-charting track?
ANSWER: “Truckin,” which reached #64 in 1970
September 26
- 1969: The Beatles released their “Abbey Road” album in England. It was the last album recorded by the Beatles, but not the final one released.
- 1974: John Lennon released his “Walls and Bridges” album, including the hits “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” and “#9 Dream”.
- 1975: The film version of the Rocky Horror Picture Show was released.
- 1988: Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones released “Talk is Cheap”. His first solo album.
- 2003: It was a sad day in rock when Robert Palmer passed away from a heart attack.
- 1972: It was a great double bill at the Music Hall: Yes with opening act the Eagles.
- 1978: Bob Weir’s band Kingfish played the Paradise.
- 1980: Queen rocked the Boston Garden.
- 1991 and 1993: The Grateful Dead also played the Garden.
- 2006: WZLX celebrated its 21st birthday at the Tweeter Center with Aerosmith! Tom Hamilton, who had sat out the tour while undergoing treatment for throat cancer, joined his bandmates for a version of “Sweet Emotion” and a tremendous applause!