The Pistachio Senseless Survey

On this Monday, Kevin dialed up a guy who answered the phone and agreed to take the survey.

First Senseless question in Kevin’s arsenal asked if he noticed mounting debt sound sexier than it is and the guy said he never thought of it. He followed it asking if it should be illegal to teach a parrot the word moist. It took a second before the guy just said “What?!”

Moving on Kevin asked about checking WebMd to see if you’re sick of yourself and if Billy Ocean was a regular ocean. He then brought up if everyone that runs a Spartan Race is an arrogant jerk. This guy actually runs them and said no.

He then asked if anyone that buys the iPhone shouldn’t be allowed to vote. The guy disagreed. Further down, Kevin asked about pistachios, self driving cars and using the word plethora.

The guy finally had enough when Kevin started a long question about Shrek. Check it out!

