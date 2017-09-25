Kevin & Heather Recap Their Ride to Defeat ALS

After a listener called into the show to confirm that the Patriots were selling tap water, or fountain water, to fans at the game after running out of bottled water. Kevin and Pete give their opinion on the situation from the price and to the heat.

Kevin then brought up how hot it was at the ALS Bike Ride he and Heather partook in yesterday. Their team raised around $5,000 which is great! Chuck Nowlin was part of it and Kevin didn’t even see him.

Kevin then got into audio of himself with Heather, Sue Brady and Kevin’s daughter Katie. They talked about what they will encounter on the trip and what they should do to prepare.

Within the first mile of the ride, Heather wanted to let Kevin know if she crashes, he needed to let the paramedics know she is on blood thinners. As that’s going on, there is a whole family waving to Heather and she almost crashes!

Heather and Katie walked up 6 hills and under her breath, Katie said “What did she get herself into?” Kevin then played audio of him finishing the race thinking he was in first place but it was more second to last.

Heather made Kevin feel good about how many people didn’t finish.

Hear how the ride went and then head over to http://www.als-ma.org to make a donation.

And we're off! A post shared by Kevin Karlson (@karlsonkevin) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Heather Ford and Katie Karlson finish the Ride! #ridetodefeatals A post shared by Kevin Karlson (@karlsonkevin) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.