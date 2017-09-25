Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 25 in Classic Rock History

John Bonham, Led Zeppelin’s drummer, died on this day in 1980. Where had been his final concert?

ANSWER: West Berlin, with Led Zeppelin on July 7, 1980.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 25, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1976 : Wings performed in Venice, Italy to bring attention to the decay of the city. Ironically, the weight of their equipment caused substantial damage to St. Marks Square, the location of the concert.

