Boston Emissions 9/24/17: Morphine, Set Fire, Parlour Bells, Choke Up, TheWorst, Ad Frank, Magen Tracy, Leesa Coyne + Local Songs of the Week

Next Sunday: Petty Morals in-studio with new EP, F*ck You, Let’s Party
We had a great summer of new music and live performances.
October is looking good. Be sure to let me know about your upcoming shows as I book into the fall.
Local Songs of the Week + 9/24/17
Eldridge Rodriguez – So Hard
–Weds, Sept 27 at Zuzu, Cambridge with SkyJelly, Blood Built Empire
OldJack – Eye To Eye from Luck and Drive, out in October
–OldJack’s Last Saturdays returns to the Lizard Lounge on Sat, Sept 30 with Cropduster and Set Fire
BMA nominee for On-going residency
Eddie Japan – Golden Age from Golden Age
–Sat, Sept 30 at Opus, Salem with Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents
BMA nominee for Record of the Year
Congratulations Mister Vertigo for a great run. We retire No Myth to Hall of Local Songs Fame.
Boston Emissions + September 24, 2017
Morphine – Buena
Morphine – Cure for Pain
Morphine – Thursday
Morphine – Look Like Rain
Mark Sandman 9/24/52 – 7/3/1999
Choke Up – Blue Moon from Stormy Blue
-BMA nominee for Punk Band of the Year
Eye Like Knives – High Rise
The Knock Ups – Dionysius
TheWorst – Backwash
-Portland, ME
Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections – Color the Air
-BMA nominee for Video of the Year
Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys – Reckless
–Thurs, Sept 28 at The Rockwell, Somerville for Video Release party with Magen Tracy + TMC, Lonely Leesa and TLC, The Daylillies
Parlour Bells – Red White And Bruised from the forthcoming, Waylaid in the Melee
—Pledge Music campaign going on now
—Release show, Sat, Nov 18 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Gene Dante and the Future Starlets, Set Fire
Ad Frank and the Fast, Easy Women – The Vampire Who Opted For Death
Permafrost – Sequin In Your Dress
Animal Flag – Sensation
-BMA nominee
Set Fire live
-Better Off
-Room A Thousand Years Wide
-Smoke Rolls
Sat, Sept 30 at Lizard Lounge with OldJack, Cropduster
