Boston Emissions 9/24/17: Morphine, Set Fire, Parlour Bells, Choke Up, TheWorst, Ad Frank, Magen Tracy, Leesa Coyne + Local Songs of the Week

Next Sunday: Petty Morals in-studio with new EP, F*ck You, Let’s Party

We had a great summer of new music and live performances.

October is looking good. Be sure to let me know about your upcoming shows as I book into the fall.

https://t.co/LlGzOYbrCY via https://t.co/nRWpz6HqYl pic.twitter.com/Rme7I12qCq

— Anngelle Wood (@anngelle) September 25, 2017

Local Songs of the Week + 9/24/17

Eldridge Rodriguez – So Hard

–Weds, Sept 27 at Zuzu, Cambridge with SkyJelly, Blood Built Empire

OldJack – Eye To Eye from Luck and Drive, out in October

–OldJack’s Last Saturdays returns to the Lizard Lounge on Sat, Sept 30 with Cropduster and Set Fire

BMA nominee for On-going residency

Eddie Japan – Golden Age from Golden Age

–Sat, Sept 30 at Opus, Salem with Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents

BMA nominee for Record of the Year

Congratulations Mister Vertigo for a great run. We retire No Myth to Hall of Local Songs Fame.

Boston Emissions + September 24, 2017

Morphine – Buena

Morphine – Cure for Pain

Morphine – Thursday

Morphine – Look Like Rain

Mark Sandman 9/24/52 – 7/3/1999

Choke Up – Blue Moon from Stormy Blue

-BMA nominee for Punk Band of the Year

Eye Like Knives – High Rise

The Knock Ups – Dionysius

TheWorst – Backwash

-Portland, ME

Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections – Color the Air

-BMA nominee for Video of the Year

Lonely Leesa and the Lost Cowboys – Reckless

–Thurs, Sept 28 at The Rockwell, Somerville for Video Release party with Magen Tracy + TMC, Lonely Leesa and TLC, The Daylillies

Parlour Bells – Red White And Bruised from the forthcoming, Waylaid in the Melee

—Pledge Music campaign going on now

—Release show, Sat, Nov 18 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Gene Dante and the Future Starlets, Set Fire

Ad Frank and the Fast, Easy Women – The Vampire Who Opted For Death

Permafrost – Sequin In Your Dress

Animal Flag – Sensation

-BMA nominee

Set Fire live

-Better Off

-Room A Thousand Years Wide

-Smoke Rolls

Sat, Sept 30 at Lizard Lounge with OldJack, Cropduster