Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 24 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of Linda Eastman McCartney, who passed away from cancer in 1998. She had a big success in the movie business, co-writing what soundtrack song?

ANSWER: Why, “Live and Let Die,” with her husband, of course!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 24, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1977 : Styx released “Come Sail Away” as a single. The song had a very slow rise in popularity: it took nearly four months for it to reach the charts. It finally peaked at #8 in January 1978.

: Styx released “Come Sail Away” as a single. The song had a very slow rise in popularity: it took nearly four months for it to reach the charts. It finally peaked at #8 in January 1978. 1989 : Saturday Night Live’s 15th anniversary show closed with a guest appearance by Paul Simon.

: Saturday Night Live’s 15th anniversary show closed with a guest appearance by Paul Simon. 1994: Eric Clapton performed on Saturday Night Live’s season premier.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…