Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 23 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to the Boss! Bruce Springsteen told us in his book that he splurged on a present for himself when he bought his first brand-new car in ’82. What was it?

ANSWER: A Chevy Z28 Camaro.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 23, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969 : The first rumors that “Paul is dead” surfaced in the paper at Illinois University called the “Northern Star”. The headline read “Clues Hint at Beatle Death”. Some of the “clues” included playing segments of Beatles songs backwards, a barefooted Paul on the Abbey Road cover and lyrical hints like “the walrus is Paul”.

: The first rumors that “Paul is dead” surfaced in the paper at Illinois University called the “Northern Star”. The headline read “Clues Hint at Beatle Death”. Some of the “clues” included playing segments of Beatles songs backwards, a barefooted Paul on the Abbey Road cover and lyrical hints like “the walrus is Paul”. 1972 : Mott the Hoople released the single “All the Young Dudes”. It was written by their white knight David Bowie and became a huge hit.

: Mott the Hoople released the single “All the Young Dudes”. It was written by their white knight David Bowie and became a huge hit. 1997 : The Rolling Stones kicked off their “Bridges to Babylon” tour and that same day Paul McCartney released “Standing Stone,” his second major classical work, in the U.S. The album took the #1 slot in the Billboard magazine classical chart.

: The Rolling Stones kicked off their “Bridges to Babylon” tour and that same day Paul McCartney released “Standing Stone,” his second major classical work, in the U.S. The album took the #1 slot in the Billboard magazine classical chart. 2004: Elton John ripped into the media in the airport in Taiwan, shouting obscenities and calling reporters, camera crews, and photographers “rude, vile pigs!” That night he performed in Taipei. He addressed the incident during the show, saying that with all the traveling he’s done over the decades he’d, quote, “never experienced such a rude welcome.”

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…



1976: Steve Miller played the Music Hall.