The Ham Hok Senseless Survey

On this Friday edition, Kevin was able to get a woman on the phone that said it was fine to take the survey he was about to give her.

The first senseless question asked if she feels she slept through her 15 minutes of fame to which she replied quickly with a no.

He followed up with if she thought they had tickle fights in jail and she sounded unsure about it. Kevin then asked about casserole, husband’s Pinterest account, a hobo and if she would read a children’s book written by Chili’s hostess during the baby back ribs craze.

She questioned him on this but Kevin rolled on about her upper arms and face tattoos. She thought this was all ridiculous and hung up when Kevin asked about bathing with uncles. Yeah, he went there.

Take a listen.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.