Lenny Clarke Helps Break The Ice For Kevin Buying A New Car With His Wife

Lenny Clarke surprised us this morning dropping by as Pete was heading out to catch flight to visit his folks in Ohio. Lenny, Kevin and Heather talked about Robert Palmer for a bit before Kevin brought his wife on. Why? Well Kevin went out with her yesterday and got her a new car. Kevin meant to quietly do it but his wife put on Facebook saying “Best Husband Ever!” She said it’s because they went for a Lincoln over a Kia. Lenny said he must really love you because another man would buy two Kia’s. Kevin went over the story of how it all went down then asked his wife what will she do so he can say “Best Wife Ever!” which stumped her. Lenny gave a suggestion that stands on it’s on. We then talked to Lenny about his upcoming projects including his appearance in the movie “Stronger” hitting theaters. Take a listen.

