Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 22 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Joan Jett. What AC/DC song did she do a studio version of in 1990?

ANSWER: “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 22, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

: Bob Dylan performed at Carnegie Hall for the first time as one of the cast in All Star Hootenanny. He played five original songs including “The Talking John Birch Society Blues” 1978: Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band played the Boston Garden on this night.

: Joe Walsh announced that he would run for the presidency in 1980 using the slogan “Free Gas for Everyone” and saying that his chief qualification was that he “had not lied to the public”. 1980 : John Lennon signed with new record label Geffen Records. Lennon and Elton John were the label’s first new artists.

: John Lennon signed with new record label Geffen Records. Lennon and Elton John were the label’s first new artists. 1985: The first Farm Aid concert took place on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign. The show raised nearly 10 million dollars and featured Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Don Henley, Bob Dylan and Tom Petty.

