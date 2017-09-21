Jerod Mayo Talks Mayo Bowl, Tom Brady with Karlson & McKenzie

Jerod Mayo gave us a call this morning and we put him on the spot since Pete started talking about wagering sammwiches on tonight’s NFL Thursday night game.

He did pick the Rams tonight but said it’s too early in the season for anyone to know who is good versus bad.

Of course, Jerod is settling into his new jobs from Comcast to working a nine to five for United Healthcare. The guys couldn’t believe that he’s working a regular job!

We then had some fun with the audio from Tom Brady’s new book asking Mayo some questions and he loved responding to them but he seems up in the air about some of the methods because he likes tomatoes. He then said Tom should’ve came out with this 5 years ago so he could still be playing.

We also asked him if Malcolm Butler would still be on the team when the season is through.

Take a listen to all the fun we had with him and his answer to the Butler question.

