Heather’s State Questions Senseless Survey

Today was kind of a special edition of the Senseless Survey because the questions were put together by Heather.

She found the top Google’d questions by each state that she covered previously in her news. Kevin ran through a few questions so you know what you’re in store for.

Kevin rang up a guy who and went right through the list of questions ranging from Jay Z cheating on Beyonce to how to get away with murder to when is Cinco de Mayo. This guy was getting increasingly irritated with each question that was based on a state.

The man started to give very sarcastic responses and hung up when he asked about making a baby. Check it out!

