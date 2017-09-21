In this September 21st 2017 edition of Does That Make Me A Bad Person had us judge someone from throwing away a wedding dress to a alleged peeping tom.

The first situation to judge came from Ben who asked if he was a bad person for throwing away his wife’s wedding dress. Kevin said he’s been married for over 30 years and have been wanting to get rid of it. Kevin was curious how he got rid of it and asked what’s his plan to cover his bases.

Pete went to the text line and told a story of a woman finding out her boyfriend was cheating. She then forced him to call the woman in front of her then she broke up with him. She is not a bad person but we didn’t get an answer about the wedding dress.

A caller then think Heather’s Mattress Firm commercial is sexy so we’ll leave that there.

Another text said a woman puts lemon pledge on a slide and someone ended up breaking a leg. I guess both of them aren’t bad people because we didn’t get a straight answer.

Click play and listen to the last situation we judged including someone responding to a guy that threw out his wife’s wedding dress!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.