Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 21 in Classic Rock History

It’s Don Felder’s birthday! The former lead guitarist for the Eagles joined on the band’s third album “On the Border.” Whom did he replace?

ANSWER: No one – he was added to toughen up the band’s sound.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 21, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968 : The song “Hush” by Deep Purple peaked at #4 on the US singles charts.

1974 : Jeff "Skunk" Baxter joined the Doobie Brothers after a memorable career as a guitarist for Steely Dan.

1979 : The headline in the New York Post said "the Beatles are back!" It was a premature and inaccurate report that the Fab Four would reunite in a benefit concert.

1985 : Dire Straits single "Money for Nothing" featuring some backup vocals from Sting hit #1 in the United States.

2001 : Bruce Springsteen, U2, Neil Young, Billy Joel, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers were among the artists who took part in the "America: A Tribute to Heroes" telethon to raise money for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

2006: Boz Burrell, original bassist for Bad Company and a member of King Crimson died of a heart attack in Spain. He was 60.

