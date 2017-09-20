What’s a “Stove Sandwich” in the Karlson Household?

Kevin told us this morning something his freshly graduated and has entered the real world daughter asked for dinner last night. She asked for something called “stove sandwiches” which to us is a normal grilled cheese.

Kevin had to talk to her about it starting off asking what her age was and then she said something about making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for work which Kevin clarified. Kevin then asked her to repeat what she asked for dinner and she said stove sandwiches.

A caller then wanted to know what college she went to so he could cross it off his list for his kids. He ended the conversation making sure she didn’t call pizza another name.

Do you have wacky or different names for food different from the norm?

Let us know.

