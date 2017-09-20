Mouth Synonyms Senseless Survey

On this wet and windy Wednesday thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Jose, Kevin dialed up a guy to give him the Senseless Survey promising it would only be thirty seconds.

The first senseless question asked if he was worried what his friends and family might say when he starts growing a pony tail. He said he has to keep it short. Kevin followed up if he knew HGTV was required to say Man Cave mentioned in every House Hunters episode. He wanted to know what that meant.

The next question about having many dollar stores in a town you live in might mean you are a piece of trash. He said this makes no sense. He was not happy when Kevin asked if it would be interesting if a man gets shot mid yawn and especially during the last question which he hung on.

Hear how it all ended in furious fashion.

