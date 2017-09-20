Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: September 20 in Classic Rock History

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s album “Second Helping” went gold on this day in 1974, selling its 500,000th copy. Who were the three lead guitarists on that record?

ANSWER: Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Ed King

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for September 20, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970 : Jim Morrison was found guilty of indecent exposure and profanity, but acquitted of other charges in Miami.

: Jim Morrison was found guilty of indecent exposure and profanity, but acquitted of other charges in Miami. 1974 : Lynyrd Skynyrd’s sophomore effort “Second Helping” went gold today.

: Lynyrd Skynyrd’s sophomore effort “Second Helping” went gold today. 1983 : Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and Steve Winwood were among the performers at the A.R.M.S. benefit in London. The concert raised money to support research for multiple sclerosis. It was prompted by Faces bassist Ronnie Lane, who was stricken with the disease.

: Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and Steve Winwood were among the performers at the A.R.M.S. benefit in London. The concert raised money to support research for multiple sclerosis. It was prompted by Faces bassist Ronnie Lane, who was stricken with the disease. 1993 : The Moody Blues donated a special cassette of their 1967 album “Days of Future Passed” to the Los Angeles Hard Rock Café. The cassette had been taken into orbit 4 times by space shuttle astronaut & Moody Blues fan Robert “Hoot” Gibson.

: The Moody Blues donated a special cassette of their 1967 album “Days of Future Passed” to the Los Angeles Hard Rock Café. The cassette had been taken into orbit 4 times by space shuttle astronaut & Moody Blues fan Robert “Hoot” Gibson. 1995 : Van Halen performed an outdoor show in Denver even though a storm had just blanketed the city with 11 inches of snow.

: Van Halen performed an outdoor show in Denver even though a storm had just blanketed the city with 11 inches of snow. 2005: Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page received honorary Rio de Janeiro citizenship in recognition of his charity work done in the Brazilian city.

In the WZLX ticket stash…