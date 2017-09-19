Who is The Worst Red Sox Coach in 40 Years?

Pete was at his local watering hole and talked to a guy that has been a season ticket holder for the Red Sox for over 40 years. The first year he bought them, they were $6.25 a game and now it’s $125!

Pete asked him some questions and the first one was who he thought the worst coach in 40 years was. He didn’t say Grady Little or Bobby Valentine but current skipper John Farrell!

Pete then got into some of the particulars regarding his season tickets. He usually goes with his daughter and sits next to some high class Massachusetts residents including Joseph Aboud and Tag Romney.

Pete then asked if he ever ordered ball park food. He said yes but then told a story about the 2013 Sox World Series win and how Romney ordered pizza.

Hear his tale and how Pedroia got injured.

