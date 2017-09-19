The Tracheotomy Senseless Survey

Today’s survey had Kevin ringing up a woman who answered on seemed skeptical with her agreement to take it.

The first couple questions asked about secretly joining chat rooms like it was 1995 and if she ever massaged her jaw after eating? She said no to both. She wanted to know what he was talking about when bringing up supposed back stories of Disney characters like Goofy who had untreated syphilis.

A few more questions down the line, he asked another Disney question about King Triton and his chest and she wanted to know who he was.

The last question about performing an emergency tracheotomy that started a discussion about the situation where you would need to do it.

Let us know if you’ve ever had to do one.

Hopefully we don’t get a lot of responses on that.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.