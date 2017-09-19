Kevin’s Itsy Bitsy Spider Problem

Kevin first asked if anyone on the show has an exterminator.

Pete chimed in saying he does and they are under contract to come whenever asked.

Kevin then asked about spiders because he doesn’t know where all the cob webs are coming from. He then told a story about a spider dropping down right in front of Kevin while near his wife. His wife then said to call someone.

His daughter’s boyfriend pointed out during a dinner that their chandelier looked like something out of The Munsters.

Pete and Heather then tried to tell him the difference between spider and cob webs.

Hear the story and let Kevin know of any remedies.

